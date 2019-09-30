Shropshire charity celebrates 50 years

A local group of Riding for the Disabled, Perry RDA, near Much Wenlock, is marking the milestone on Saturday and Sunday October 5 and 6.

The weekend is the culmination of a national celebration week to mark the golden anniversary of the charity, officially formed in October 1969.

On the Saturday afternoon of October 5, Perry RDA will be hosting a vaulting competition, featuring the Cavalier Centre’s winning team from the recent RDA National Championships. There will also be a presentation by Shrewsbury Horticultural Society with a donation for Perry RDA following the groups recent performances at the Shrewsbury Flower Show.

The day after, there will be a countryside challenge competition, giving riders from Perry and other RDA groups the chance to negotiate a series of countryside obstacles. A fundraising challenge will also be launched on the same weekend, with 50 hours in the saddle marking 50 years of RDA, using the mechanical horse called Perry. Visitors can sign up to a 15 or 30 minute session and give a donation to help fund future work at the charity.

Perry RDA was established in 1995, originally running from Jane Barker’s cottage near Shrewsbury. The group moved to its new home, the Cavalier Centre near Much Wenlock, in April this year. Following a grand opening by HRH the Princess Royal, the charity has been growing its sessions of therapeutic riding, driving and vaulting for people with a range of disabilities and needs.

Jane Barker, founder and trustee of Perry RDA, said: “The Riding for the Disabled Association is an inspirational organisation. The national office staff have helped us enormously in our journey to build the Cavalier Centre and continue to do so now that our doors are open. We sincerely hope this centre will grow and flourish over the years to come and who knows, perhaps the Cavalier Centre will celebrate their 50th anniversary alongside the 100th celebrations for RDA National.”

The weekend will be an opportunity for existing participants, families, carers and volunteers to celebrate the work of RDA, and also an opportunity for interested participants and volunteers to come and find out more.

For more details, go to cavaliercentre.org