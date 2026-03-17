Council vows to fix up deteriorating bridge at heart of West Midlands market town - here’s when

The pledge comes after residents and town councillors have lamented the state of the bridge in Low Town in recent months and years.

A bridge has spanned the River Severn in Bridgnorth for around 1,000 years, but the current bridge was rebuilt by Thomas Telford in 1823 due to damage from flooding, traffic, and to replace earlier structures destroyed in the First English Civil War.

It currently carries the B4363 across the river in Low Town.

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Bridgnorth Town Council began 'negotiations' with Shropshire Council in 2024 in a bid to see the bridge spruced up.

Shropshire Council said at the time it was designing improvements to the bridge and was set to start work on renovations in 2025, which never happened.

Last week, resident Dean McDonald complained to council about some of the stonework on the bridge, which he said was “severely eroded”.

While local town councillor Huw Rees, who has campaigned to get the bridge repaired, said the situation was “frustrating” especially as Shropshire Council was carrying out repairs to the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury.

Concern has been raised over stone work on the famous Bridgnorth Bridge.

He had said: The holes and cracks in the stonework are alarming, and it's especially frustrating to see the continued deterioration when Welsh Bridge is having emergency works carried out to address similar stonework issues.”

However, Shropshire Council has now confirmed to the Shropshire Star that plans are afoot to repair Bridgnorth bridge.

Concern has been raised over stone work on the famous Bridgnorth Bridge.

The council said it has commissioned a team of consultants to undertake a full inspection of the bridge with plans to deliver a “significant programme” of repairs to the ageing structure by 2028.

It added that the project follows detailed inspections which identified the need for extensive repairs to both the masonry and concrete elements of the bridge.

Concern has been raised over stone work on the famous Bridgnorth Bridge.

It added that consultants WSP are currently undertaking a comprehensive load carrying capacity assessment.

As part of this work, a full Inspection for assessment has been completed, including targeted investigation and testing of key structural components.

Concern has been raised over stone work on the famous Bridgnorth Bridge.

The council said an assessment report will confirm the carrying capacity of the structure and will give confidence to the council for the proposed works.

The assessment is expected to be completed by April 2026, after which detailed design work will be finalised.

This project will form part of the council’s forward capital works programme, and funding for the scheme has already been secured. Subject to the completion of design and statutory processes, the works are provisionally programmed for delivery during 2027/28, the council said.

A council spokesperson added: “Bridgnorth Bridge is a vital crossing point and an important heritage structure for the town.

“These detailed assessments will ensure that the repair works are carefully planned and delivered to preserve the bridge’s historic character while maintaining its long term safety and resilience.

“Further updates will be issued as the assessment and design stages progress.”