Police appeal for information over crash near Bridgnorth that left three children injured and one man arrested

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses after three children were injured during a collision near Bridgnorth.

"Two cars collided on the A458 at Morville around 2.40pm on Tuesday (17 February).

"A passenger of one car, a child, sustained serious injuries during the collision. Two other children in the same car and the driver suffered minor injuries. They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

"The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess drugs.

"Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have seen black BMW driving in a dangerous manner on the A458 in the direction of Bridgnorth around the time of the collision.

"If you can help or have dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation, please e-mail dean.fitzpatrick@westmercia.police.uk."