Bridgnorth 10K Entries to the 'Shropshire's toughest road running 10K' have just got cheaper

Early bird entries for the Bridgnorth 10k, which takes place on Sunday, October 18 will cost £25 for affiliated club runners and £27 for non-affiliated runners if they sign up before 31 March.

Prices will rise to £27 and £29 respectively after that date, so those snapping up places quickly will save money.

Runner Jane Tucker at last year’s race wearing the No 1

Race director Vicky Morris said: “We want to reward those runners who sign up early by offering cheaper entry, and we would also like as many people as possible to enter in advance to avoid disappointment.

Don’t miss any of the latest news and breaking stories from Shropshire. Get the latest headlines wherever you are with our free daily newsletter sent directly to your inbox

“We know this is a popular event as we have sold out for the last two years and had a waiting list on both occasions, so the more runners signing up now, the better.”

Known as the county’s toughest road running 10k, the infamous hills around the 6.22-mile course don’t put people off, with 500 entries in successive years.

There are hopes that the record 454 finishers from the 2024 race – just one more than last year – can be topped.

Organised and marshalled by volunteers from Bridgnorth Running Club, hundreds of people line the route, cheering the runners on.

Officials are hopeful of another big turnout from the community for an event that has become a memorable day on the town’s calendar.

“There’s always a real buzz and a positive atmosphere on the day, and, with so many people coming into the town, it provides a boost to local businesses too,” added Vicky.

"It would be great to sell out again, and to have even more finishers.”

This year’s race will again be held on the revised course, which was introduced in 2024 to avoid Friar’s Field because of the possibility of flooding.

It was also officially recognised as a 10k distance for the first time that year after being measured by UK Athletics.

Last year the overall and men’s course record went to Birchfield Harrier and Bridgnorth man Alex Burrows in 33 minutes, 31 seconds – knocking more than a minute off the previous best of 34 minutes, 42 seconds. Wolverhampton & Bilston AC’s Lindsay McCallum from Albrighton was first lady home in 41.23.

But the event is highly inclusive, with finishers ranging from 18 to 80-year-olds.

A highly sought-after technical t-shirt will again be the prize for all finishers, as well as a medal and snacks. Prizes go to all male and female age-group winners.

Donations from the event – which is entirely run by club volunteers – will again go to charity or another local deserving cause after £3,000 was donated to Severn Hospice from last year’s race.

The event could not go ahead without the valued help from generous sponsors, organisers have said as they thank Swancote Energy, FBC Manby Bowdler Solicitors, estate agents Berriman Eaton and Nock Deighton, Hilton Walters Accountants, Perry and Phillips Funeral Directors, Yellow Ticket Productions, Wenlock Water, Mike and Sarah’s butchers, Land and Sea Grill, The White Lion pub, The Royle pub, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Tanners Wines.

To enter the race, visit https://www.stuweb.co.uk/basket.php. Entries close at 12 noon on Friday, October 16.