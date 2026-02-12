Tributes to Bridgnorth’s ‘booming voice’ and community stalwart John Gordon James who has died aged 90

John Gordon James has died aged 90.

To many, John was the face, and voice, of local theatre. A 56-year member of the Bridgnorth Operatic Society, he served as everything from leading man to director and president. His talent even took him to the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton with the South Staffs Operatic Society.

Born in 1935 at the Lion Inn, Waters Upton, John’s life was rooted in the Shropshire soil. A talented sportsman and scholar, he overcame a childhood bout of tuberculosis to become head boy of Wellington Grammar School, where he captained the soccer, cricket, and rugby teams.

As a teacher at Bridgnorth Grammar School (later the Endowed School), John was more than just a mathematician; he was a mentor who spent his Saturdays refereeing football and his evenings coaching the next generation of cricketers.

John with wife Kathy

A devout Christian, John’s 52-year tenure in the choir at St Mary’s was a cornerstone of his life. It was here he weathered the loss of his first wife, Jan, in 1995, and here he celebrated his marriage to Kathy in 1997 with a blessing attended by 250 friends.

In his later years in Shifnal, John became the "senior advisor" of the local allotments, known for a plot so pristine that not a single weed dared to grow. Even as his mobility declined, his mind remained sharp, acting as the "human calculator" for his grandchildren and navigating the golf course in his beloved buggy.

An "ardent" Wolverhampton Wanderers supporter, John remained the first person on his feet whenever a goal was scored, even when his limbs began to fail him.

He leaves behind a large, loving family spanning from Shropshire to Texas, including five children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

John was also a member of Bridgnorth Golf Club. In a tribute the club said: “Sorry to be the bearer of sad news, but John James passed away peacefully in the early hours of the 9th of February, at the grand age of 90.

“John, with a lot of support from his wife Kathy, ran Bridgnorth Golf Club's Seniors for 14 years and was then their first Seniors Captain in 2012. A true gentleman who will be missed by many.”

John was also town crier in Bridgnorth for 17 years, retiring from the role in 2018.

In a statement, Bridgnorth Town Council said: "The town council is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John James, our former town crier. For many years, John served our community with pride, warmth, and a true love for this town. His voice, presence, and dedication became a familiar and cherished part of our local events and traditions.

"We are grateful for the time, service, and spirit he shared with us, and his contribution to the life and history of our town will not be forgotten.

"On behalf of the town council, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time."

A service for John will take place on Monday, March 9 at 2.30pm at St Andrew's Church, Shifnal, followed by his funeral at Telford Crematorium at 4.30pm. The family have requested “no black please - just colourful clothing and absolutely no flowers”.