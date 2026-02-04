We visit the charming Shropshire border village hidden away amid sprawling hills where no one is ever an outsider and there is always something going on

Hidden away in South Staffordshire, near Bridgnorth, is the small village of Seisdon, a miniature 'paradise' that residents adore.

The rural village may not play host to much, however, residents who live here make the absolute most of what they have, whether that be their small parks or their beloved shop.

So much is the Seisdon Village Stores & Off Licence loved by the residents, it was called the 'centre of the village' by many who live there.

As well as a lovely village shop, Seisdon and Trysull are also home to the local Women's Institute, which has been a part of the community for generations.

Josephine Bradley-Johns, president of the institute and local parish councillor, said: "I think one of the things that really stands out in this village is the community spirit.

"The Seisdon Village Store is really the hub of the village; everyone comes in here to say hello, and everyone remembers it.