Award-winning Bridgnorth consultancy firms calls in the liquidators amid a 'challenging economic landscape'

Good 2 Great Ltd, based in Church Street, Bridgnorth, said it was "supporting those affected" after it wound up voluntarily on January 16.

The company specialised in helping businesses grow as well as helping to promote and "revitalise" high streets. It received a service excellence accolade at the annual Federation of Small Businesses awards in 2023.

But the firm, which was set up in 2007, said efforts to stabilise the business last year following a period of “significant and unavoidable bad debt” had failed and it had to ceased trading, leading to nine employees being made redundant.

Earlier this month, the directors called in licensed insolvency practitioners Adam Jordan and Nickolas Rimes of Rimes & Co, Bromsgrove and appointed them joint liquidators of the company.

In a statement, Good 2 Great said it is working to support those affected by the decision.

A spokesperson said: “Good 2 Great Ltd entered voluntary liquidation on January 16, 2026.

“Following a significant and unavoidable bad debt in early 2025, the directors and the team made every effort to stabilise the business. However, amidst a challenging economic landscape for the sector, it became clear that the position was no longer sustainable.

“The company ceased trading on October 8, 2025, regrettably resulting in nine redundancies.

“We are working closely with insolvency practitioners to ensure all creditors are updated, and our primary focus remains on supporting those affected by this difficult transition.”