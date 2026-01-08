‘It is the chance to make memories while he still can’: Sisters set up fundraising appeal for Bridgnorth dad struck down with ‘devastating and progressive’ illness

Dylan McGoldrick was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in July 2025.

The progressive disease attacks the nervous system, leading to muscle weakness and loss, and since his diagnosis, Dylan, who is just 51, has declined rapidly.

Dylan with his sisters

The Bridgnorth dad has lost significant strength in his arms, legs, and hands. He is now wheelchair-dependent and can no longer safely get in and out of a standard car, which has dramatically reduced his independence and ability to spend meaningful time outside the home with his wife Louise and two teenage daughters, Amelia and Ella Rose.

Dylan’s sisters, Tash Deverell and Eva McGoldrick, have now launched an appeal to help their brother, saying “time is now critical” for the father-of-two.

Dylan and Tash just after his diagnosis while he could still stand

“Dylan works as a Health, Safety and Environment Manager within the transportation sector, a role focused on protecting others and ensuring road safety,” said sister Tash. “He urgently needs a wheelchair-accessible vehicle to maintain independence and quality of life - a stark and painful irony not lost on his family.

Dylan in his mobility scooter with (left to right) stepdaughter Megan, Amelia, Louise and Ella Rose on a recent trip to London

“Due to Dylan’s height and complex mobility needs, he requires one of the largest adapted vehicles available, which come at a significant cost and must be self-funded.”

The pair are hoping to raise £10,000 to go towards the vehicle, and have launched a Gofund me page.

“MND is relentless,” Tash added. “This vehicle isn’t a luxury, it’s about dignity, freedom, and giving Dylan the chance to be present with his family and make memories while he still can. We’re asking for help so he doesn’t lose that opportunity.

“Due to the rapid progression of MND, time is critical. Our fundraising target of £10,000 will go some way towards securing a suitable mobility vehicle as quickly as possible, allowing Dylan to continue making memories with his wife and daughters.

“Every donation will go directly towards Dylan’s mobility and quality of life.”

If you are able to help, the fundraising page for Dylan can be found at: https://gofund.me/05b7dd89c