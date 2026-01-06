Week of closures planned for two roads in village near Bridgnorth

Two roads in Alveley are to be resurfaced from Monday, January 19 to Friday 23.

Daddlebrook Road (to Fenn Green), and Lowe Lane (to Chapel Junction) will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm each day during the work.

Photo: Google/onenetwork

During the closures a signed diversion will be place but Shropshire Council said that access to and from properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

Alternative diversion routes may be possible for some road users, depending on the type of vehicle.

Shropshire Council is asking residents not to park on the road during the day while the work is in progress.

More information, including a full diversion route, is available online at the One Network roadworks website.