‘There has been a big call for us to do this by people in Bridgnorth’: Popular high street cafe expands

Work at Apley on the High Street over the last two months has included moving the kitchen to the back of the site, knocking down a wall, plus installing new flooring and new lighting and redecoration throughout. The renovation has now been completed.

Manager of Apley on the High Street Kathryn Massey with coffee shop assistant Ashton Wallis

The cafe, based at 77 High Street, has also expanded its retail offering and product range to include hamper lines and more products from the nearby Apley Farm Shop.

Kate Massey took up the role of manager there in August.

She said: “The additional space will make a huge difference, there has been a big call for us to do this by people in the town and by visitors who come on coach trips, everyone who has been in since the work was completed have commented on how open and welcoming the space is.

“We have expanded our menu and services and now offer fresh sandwiches, paninis, soups and a breakfast offer which can be preordered or made to order for takeaway.”

Linda Harris, business development manager at Apley on the High Street, said: “The whole estate team were very excited about the renovations to Apley’s in Bridgnorth and now they have been completed, the next project will be to redesign the outside courtyard aspect to elevate the aesthetics and provide a further seating and service area.”

As well as offering Tilley Green Coffee, the new look cafe has a wider range of products from the Apley Farm Shop, including honey, jams, preserves, tea and coffee created by owner Lord Hamilton and more. The cafe will continue to offer its loyalty card.

The second phase of redevelopment, due to take place in spring, will include renovating the courtyard to create a comfortable outdoor seating area.