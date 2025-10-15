Bridgnorth students shine at school's annual awards ceremony

Bridgnorth Endowed School hosted a spectacular evening at St Mary’s Church, where families, staff, alumni, and special guests gathered to celebrate the impressive accomplishments of its students.

The annual awards ceremony recognised the achievements of more than 100 students, honouring excellence across all areas of school life – from academic success and creative talent to sporting triumphs and community involvement.

This year’s guest speaker, West End performer Erica Ann Deakin, known for her roles in Mamma Mia and Billy Elliot the Musical, captivated the audience with stories from her stage career and reflections on the importance of resilience, passion, and self-belief.

Lucky winners at the awards

Adding to the evening’s magic were show-stopping performances from six talented students, along with an exciting preview of the school’s upcoming production of The Lion King, set to open in March 2026.

The singer

Departments across the school nominated two students from each year group, either for high attainment or outstanding effort in their subjects, showcasing the dedication and commitment that define BES.

The awards

Awards also recognised excellence in sport, the arts, STEM, community service, and contributions that reflect the school’s five core values: Trust, Aspiration, Kindness, Resilience, and Respect.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious Headteacher’s Awards to Isobel Onions and Gabriel Quick, two former students acknowledged for their outstanding contributions, leadership, and enduring impact on the school.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Rachel Connolly, who attended the event, commended the students on their achievements and personally presented several of the awards.

Headteacher Mr Michael Penn said: “It was a wonderful evening, and we were proud to recognise and shine a light on the hard work and successes of our amazing students.”

He added: “Bridgnorth Endowed is a very special school, and this event highlights our drive to recognise and nurture the strengths of every student. A huge thank you to everyone who helped make it a night to remember.”