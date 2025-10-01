New bus service to Severn Valley Railway launched in Bridgnorth

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) has partnered with Select Bus Services, to encourage more people to travel to its heritage line by public transport.

Passengers using routes to travel to Bridgnorth from Telford, Shifnal, Shrewsbury or Much Wenlock will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount at cafes and gift shops across the Severn Valley line, on production of their bus ticket or pass.

The Severn Valley Railway welcomes up to 250,000 visitors per year and it is hoped even more visitors will come to the heritage line after the launch of the new bus service.

Select buses

Ben Brown, Select Bus Services managing director, said: “We’re very excited to be entering into partnership with the Severn Valley Railway to bring more visitors to this very popular heritage railway.

"We have several routes (113-116 and 436) travelling into Bridgnorth, the SVR’s northern terminus station, and connections on route 297 can be made at Bridgnorth or Kidderminster.

"Our single fare cap of £3 is great value and is available through to March 2027.”

The new service comes as the Severn Valley Railway celebrates its 60th anniversary.

The Severn Valley Railway fully reopened on July 25 this year after an embankment collapse in January caused a major landslip, blocking the line between Bridgnorth and Hampton Loade. Trains were able to run on the unaffected section between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade until the full line was repaired and reopened, with the Flying Scotsman leading the first service.

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager, said: “We’re keen to encourage as many visitors as possible to leave their cars at home and travel to us by public transport wherever possible.

"Our new partnership with Select Bus Services enables us to do just that, with the bonus of discounts at our leading heritage attraction for bus passengers.”

Learn more about the Severn Valley Railway at svr.co.uk, and Select Bus Services at selectbusservices.com.