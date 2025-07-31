Fire crews dealing with combine harvester fire near Bridgnorth
Fire crews in Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock have been dealing with a combine harvester fire, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.
The fire service said it received a report of the blaze at around 5.10pm today (July 31).
A crew from Bridgnorth Fire Station and Much Wenlock Fire Station were at the scene in Eardington, near Bridgnorth.
A spokesperson said the "incident involves one combine harvester involved in fire".