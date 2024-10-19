Bridgnorth 10K: Definitely going ahead tomorrow with a course record guaranteed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The course was changed earlier this year to avoid off-road sections that can flood - including Severnside - where a flood warning was in place on Saturday.

The route also does not include Friar's Field and will be run on the roads. And because it's a newly measured route it means that there will definitely be a course record for the full house of 500 runners to go for.

Drivers and residents in Bridgnorth have been warned to> expect delays and be patient, and exercise caution while runners cross roads.

Bridgnorth 10k run in 2023..Tim Giles, Paul Roberts and Malgorzata Bronisz-Handley from Ludlow Runners and Dan Spear from Hereford Couriers Running Club

The High Street will be closed from 6am-2pm, New Road, Postern Gate, the town centre end of Listley Street and Northgate will be closed from approx 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Traffic will be stopped to allow runners past at the junction of Hollybush Road and Cleobury Road.And people should expect delays from Broseley Road approaching town.

For the first time, Bridgnorth 10k has been officially measured as 10k (6.22 miles) long by UK Athletics after a new route has been introduced. The popular running event celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

The event has attracted hundreds of runners and visitors to the market town since 2014, and as in previous years, the race will still start and finish in the High Street under the Town Hall.

Race organisers hope that changes will also mean spectators stay in the town centre for longer, which will create a great atmosphere and benefit local businesses too.