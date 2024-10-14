Emergency crews sent to reports of van crashing into tree near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fire and ambulance services were sent to Burwarton Park, near Bridgnorth, at about 3pm on Monday responding to reports that a van had crashed into a tree.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said at 4.39pm: "We currently have one ambulance in attendance at a road traffic collision near the cricket ground on the B4364, Burwarton, Bridgnorth. We received a 999 call from police at 2.59pm."

Fire crews were scrambled to the scene to make the vehicle safe.

A spokesperson said one van had been in collision with a tree but no persons were trapped.

They sent their incident stop message at 3.30pm.

There was no further update on any casualties.