Council contractors unearth ancient cobbles in Bridgnorth during resurfacing work

Resurfacing in Northgate in Bridgnorth High Street this week, has seen the old brick path unearthed.

The old brick road unearthed this week - picture Ralph Walker

Northgate is the last remaining of the five gates that were part of the town’s fortifications and the old brick road was covered by asphalt more than 100 years ago.