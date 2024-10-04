Council contractors unearth ancient cobbles in Bridgnorth during resurfacing work
Council contractors resurfacing a street in a Shropshire market town have revealed the ancient stone cobbles that once used to cover the town's main road.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Resurfacing in Northgate in Bridgnorth High Street this week, has seen the old brick path unearthed.
Northgate is the last remaining of the five gates that were part of the town’s fortifications and the old brick road was covered by asphalt more than 100 years ago.