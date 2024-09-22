Bridgnorth church art event 'the most fantastic, successful ever'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Art Among the Pews is organised by the Bridgnorth Art Society and saw thousands flock to St Leonard's Church in the town last month.

The event sees local artists display their work at the church, with money raised from the event shared between the artists and the trustees of St Leonard’s.

Organiser Penny Barker said this year's exhibition, which took place from August 16-28, had been the best yet.

The event takes place every year

She said: “We had the most fantastic, successful exhibition ever, making just under double than last year. With fabulous comments from the artists that entered, and the general public alike.”

She said they had almost 3,000 visitors came to St Leonard's to see the artwork – from as far afield as Devon - with around 80 members of the art society, having works on display.

Penny said they raised more than £5,000 from the event.

Artist's Chris Gillies cricket set found a new home in Devon

She said: “We sold over 100 paintings and ceramics and twice as many cards, raising more than £5.300.”

And she added the event was set to return again next year.

“We have some exciting addition ideas for next year, working closely with the music festival," she said.