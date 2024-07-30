Art among the pews: Art society holding annual exhibition

It’s a wonderful opportunity to see the talent and diversity of the society members, while also supporting St Leonard’s Church fund. The exhibition is open 11am to 4pm daily.

Bridgnorth Art society was established in 1985, and has 66 members to date. We meet every week at St John’s Hall Bridgnorth on Thursdays from 10am-12 noon. Please pop along to meet us, or contact us via Facebook.

Renowned local artist, Sean Counley. Photo: Penny Barker

We also offer demos, workshops, Plein Air days, plus much more. All abilities welcome, so if you have ever felt like joining a like minded friendly group pop along to our exhibition for a chat, and enjoy a selection of varied art.

By Penny Barker - Contributor