Cricket game to remember popular young farmer who died in car crash

Jake Skidmore, a farm contractor from Burwarton, near Bridgnorth, died in hospital on August 9, six days after being involved in a head-on collision on the B4364 near Wheathill in the early hours.

The 21-year-old had been a keen sportsman and played for both his local Burwarton Cricket Club and Brown Clee Football Club.

Now the two clubs are coming together as a community to hold an afternoon cricket match.

Andy Clee who is organising the event said: “Following the extremely sad news of the passing of Jake Skidmore. It has been decided to come together as local communities and hold an afternoon with a fun cricket match between Burwarton Cricket Club and Brown Clee Football Club for whom Jake was an active member.

“There will be a BBQ, bar and bouncy castle. We would like everybody to come along and show support in every way.”

“Donations on the day will be greatly appreciated and the committee wishes to thank all local businesses and individual’s for their kind donations and support received so far.”

The match takes place on Sunday, September 1 at 2.30pm at Burwarton Cricket Club.