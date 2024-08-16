New priest to head up south Shropshire ministry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bridgnorth & Morville Parishes Team Ministry, has announced the appointment of The Reverend Suzan Williams as the new priest-in-charge.

The ministry, which is part of the Diocese of Hereford covers Acton Round, Astley Abbotts, Aston Eyre, Bridgnorth, Monkhopton, Morville, Oldbury and Quatford, began looking for a new priest-in-charge – a non-incumbent head of the ministry in March this year and announced her appointment following Sunday service at its churches earlier this week.

The Reverend Williams is currently the Rector of the Benefice of Whittington and West Felton with Haughton, and Dean of rural Oswestry, in the Diocese of Lichfield.

In a statement, the Diocese of Hereford said: “The interview panel was unanimous that God is indeed calling Suzan to Bridgnorth & Morville and was delighted when she accepted the offer of the role.”

The Diocese added that The Reverend Williams, who is married with 4 children. is set to begin her new role in the autumn.