Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Last week saw plans for Tasley Garden Village, a development of 1,050 new homes near Bridgnorth, take a small step forward.

Developers Bloor Homes and Taylor Wimpey have submitted a 'request for scoping opinion' in relation to an upcoming outline planning application.

A scoping opinion request is sent to local planning authorities ahead of complete applications, to determine what information is needed to be included in the environmental statement.

It is not yet clear when the outline planning application will be submitted, but Environmental Impact Assessment regulations set out a statutory period of five weeks for scoping.

The Tasley Garden Village plans are included in the draft Shropshire Local Plan that is currently under examination by a Government planning inspector.

The Tasley plan, which dates back to 2020, argued that the village "presents the opportunity to meet Bridgnorth’s existing and future development needs through the creation of a sustainable community".

The proposed community included a new primary school, around 16 hectares of "employment floorspace" and a new country park.

The proposed Tasley Garden Village

The site comprises around 119 hectares of open countryside and agricultural land on the southwestern edge of Bridgnorth.

It was proposed that 600 of the homes in the development would be used to help out with the unmet needs for housing in the Black Country.

But the plans have attracted criticism, with Morville Parish Council remaining "strongly opposed" to the plans.

A spokesperson warned last year that it would be "seriously destructive for Morville, Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock".

The latest request by the developers is available to view on Shropshire Council's planning portal, using reference: 24/02859/SCO