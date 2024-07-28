'It seems like yesterday': Mum's heartache as pals honour hit-and-run victim at rugby match

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Will Rogers, aged 26, died when he was hit by a vehicle on the B4368 at Diddlebury, near Craven Arms, in the early hours of April 30, 2022.

"Gentle giant" Will was an agricultural contractor and a keen rugby player who played for Bridgnorth, among other teams.

A good-natured game between Bridgnorth Bulls and the Riley Tops - a team created by some of his pals - was played out in front of a cheering crown at Bridgnorth Rugby Club.

Rugby players took to the field to play a match in memory of Will Rogers

There was also a youngster's touch rugby tournament, live music from the band Buka, a raffle and refreshments.