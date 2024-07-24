Community garden in memory of Queen and Prince Philip opens to the public

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Built on the site of the former Hazeldine foundry, where 18th century engineer Richard Trevithick built his first-fee paying steam locomotive, the garden has been paid for by local engineering firm Bridgnorth Aluminium.

The company, which employs around 450 people in the market town, came up with the garden concept following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, by request from the firm's owners who have a long-standing connection with the Greek royal family; Prince Philip, who died in 2021, was born in Corfu.

Following the subsequent death of the The Queen, as well as to put "something back into the community", the metals manufacturer invested a six-figure sum to turn the Hazeldine foundry site in the town into a community garden last year.

A community garden has opened to the public in Bridgnorth

The Bandon Road site, where the the first fee-paying passenger locomotive, 'Catch Me Who Can', was built in the 18th century, is owned by Bridgnorth Town Council, who approved the garden plans last year.

The garden, has been created by Arcox Landscaping of Telford as well as Mike Russell Landscape and Garden Design in co-operation with Bridgnorth Community Garden Project, Bridgnorth Civic Society, The Trevithick Society, Bridgnorth Rugby Club, Bridgnorth Town Council, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Bridgnorth Aluminium.

Work on the site began in April and were completed at the weekend when the community garden finally opened to the public.