Two rescued from river bank after 'slipping down towards water'
The fire service had to be called to a river bank on Saturday evening after two people had slipped down.
Bridgnorth fire station said firefighters were called out at around 6.40pm.
The fire service the incident involved two people who had slipped down the river bank toward the water following an “accident”.
A spokesperson said: “Crews were able to assist the casualties from the waters edge using a ladder with a Specially Trained Firefighter entering the water to assist.
“We were supported by our colleagues from Much Wenlock Fire Station.”