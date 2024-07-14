Two rescued from river bank after 'slipping down towards water'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth fire station said firefighters were called out at around 6.40pm.

The fire service the incident involved two people who had slipped down the river bank toward the water following an “accident”.

A spokesperson said: “Crews were able to assist the casualties from the waters edge using a ladder with a Specially Trained Firefighter entering the water to assist.

“We were supported by our colleagues from Much Wenlock Fire Station.”