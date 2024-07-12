Bridgnorth Cliff Railway returns to action after temporary closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staff at the historic funicular train were forced to close the railway on Thursday morning while engineers attended to the leak.

Engineers at the railway said an oil seal was set to be replaced during routine maintenance next week but the replacement was brought forward following the discovery of the leak.

The railway was closed for four hours but resumed normal service at lunchtime.

Cliff railway chairman, Dr. Malvern Tipping, said: “I had been unaware that the scheduled replacement of the oil seal had been brought forward by our engineers. We have such a marvellous team that they just got on with it.

“Our colleagues at the cliff railway dealt with the matter promptly and the fault was fixed before I was aware of the closure. All that remained was for a thorough testing of the system.

“Fortunately, we keep lots of spares in stock to allow for these eventualities. The Cliff Railway is now back up and running, providing a normal service to passengers.”

The Cliff Railway had previously been closed for more than 14 months until earlier this year following a damaged retaining wall that was repaired by Bridgnorth Town Council.