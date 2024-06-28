Police investigating spate of manhole cover thefts in Shropshire and Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This week, Shropshire Council issued a warning that a number of missing drain covers had been stolen in the Bridgnorth area.

Residents and motorists had reported missing manhole and drain covers on the A454 between Hilton and Rudge Heath, and the A458 at Stanmore Hall.

A missing drain cover in Perton, Gainsborough Drive, among a number of areas where manhole covers have been stolen

People have also taken to social media to complain about missing manhole covers in other areas with four reported missing in Claverley, on the Bridgnorth to Stourbridge Road, and another on the A442 in Quatt. Some road users say as many as 21 drain covers could have been taken from the Bridgnorth area.

Shropshire Council, which contacted the police and has made the areas around the missing manhole covers 'safe', has said while it has received "a number" of reports of missing drain covers, a spokesperson added: “There may be missing drain covers in other locations that we're not aware of - which could cause injury or damage to motorists or pedestrians.”

The spokesperson added that the council is advising motorists to "please be careful" and to let the council know if anyone sees any missing covers.

Meanwhile, a number of drain covers have also been reported missing in Staffordshire.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed that several manhole and drain covers have been taken in Wombourne and the village of Perton in south Staffordshire.

National Highways crews have been seen making areas around the missing covers safe.

Anybody that sees a missing manhole cover is being encouraged to report it at improvingyourroads.shropshire.gov.uk/ or fixmystreet.com/reports/Staffordshire.

West Mercia Police confirmed it is investigating.