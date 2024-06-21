Watch: Railings that are 'coming loose' prompt more wall safety fears at Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Railway engineers said the railings along Castle Walk near to the top station in High Town are so loose they fear visitors and sightseers could be injured if they give way.

The railings were repaired by Shropshire Council several years ago, but Cliff Railway staff say that the wall supporting the railings is now “crumbling away”.

A spokesman for the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway said: “The second and third railings are the worst. The concrete pillars that are supporting them were repaired by the council less than three years ago but are now crumbling away.