Do you recognise this painting of Prees Heath?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The painting shows the A49 road with a notable tree on one side and a large expanse of heathland on the other.

As well as wishing to ascertain who did the painting she asked if we knew of the painting's whereabouts.

We would be very grateful if anyone has any information concerning the painting which we could pass on to the lady in question. We believe it was painted prior to the First World War when Prees Heath Common was requisitioned by the Army as a training camp.

Please contact Stephen Lewis, Butterfly Conservation Volunteer Reserve Warden, at phwarden@sky.com or on 07900 886809 if you can help.