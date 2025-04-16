Do you recognise this painting of Prees Heath?
Butterfly Conservation, owners of Prees Heath Common Reserve, was contacted by a relative of Shropshire artist Thomas Prytherch (1864-1926) who wanted to know if we had any information about the unsigned watercolour painting of Prees Heath, which she believes may be painted by Thomas Prytherch.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The painting shows the A49 road with a notable tree on one side and a large expanse of heathland on the other.
As well as wishing to ascertain who did the painting she asked if we knew of the painting's whereabouts.
We would be very grateful if anyone has any information concerning the painting which we could pass on to the lady in question. We believe it was painted prior to the First World War when Prees Heath Common was requisitioned by the Army as a training camp.
Please contact Stephen Lewis, Butterfly Conservation Volunteer Reserve Warden, at phwarden@sky.com or on 07900 886809 if you can help.