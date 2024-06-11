'What other event lets you have a nose around people's houses' – Arts festival hailed a success
A unique arts festival held at the weekend has been hailed a success and is set to raise thousands for charity.
The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail returned to the town for the fifth time on Saturday and Sunday.
The event sees local homes and businesses open up to the public for the two days to display the work of local artists.
This year, more than 70 artists and 30 venues took part with the sales of tickets going to two local charities: the Bridgnorth Gateway and The Bridge Youth Centre.
Organiser, Victoria Commander, said while they are still totting up the total amount, last year's event raised £3,000.
“We are still waiting for the final total but we had just as many, if not more people taking part this year," she said.
“People really love the arts trail. It is something different, and what other event lets you have a nose around other people's houses.
“There were some lovely venues taking part this year, from old schools and the Malthouse to some beautiful gardens as well as many commercial venues as this event is just as much about bringing in business to the town as it is about supporting artists.
“It was a lovely atmosphere and was an undoubted success.”
She added that the Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail is set to return next year.