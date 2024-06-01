Town's Open House Arts Trail set be a record breaker

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail is returning for the fifth time this month.

The trail sees residents display artwork in their homes created by local artists. The homes are then open to the public throughout the two-day event.

On display will be paintings jewellery, ceramics photography, sculptures, glass, metalwork, woodwork, textiles and more.

And this year it is set to be a record breaker with 68 artists exhibiting in 31 locations.

Organiser Louise Holland said: “We've got a record number of artists exhibiting plus visitors can peek behind the doors of some of Bridgnorth's historic homes and maybe find that perfect present for someone special.”

Tickets, which costs £6.00, are on now sale at Bridgnorth Library, Tanner’s Wine Merchants, Wild Heart, Listley Street. Also Stoneway Gallery in Low Town.

The Bridgnorth Open Arts Trail takes place on June 8-9 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Trail maps will be provided with the tickets, which provides entrance to the 31 venues on both days. All profits are set to go to local charities Bridgnorth Gateway and The Bridge Youth Centre.

For more information visit the website: bridgnorthopenhouse.co.uk