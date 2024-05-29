Emergency services called to crash after car ends up on its roof

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Wellington were sent to Billingsley, near Highley, at 1.42pm on Wednesday with an operations officer there too.

The rescue tender was sent because in response to reports of a person being trapped.

But when the crew arrived on the scene they found that nobody needed rescuing.

Crews used tools and small gear to make the vehicle safe.

Police and ambulance crews were also on the scene.

The fire crews sent their incident stop message at 2.04pm.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for more information.