Emergency services called to crash after car ends up on its roof
Emergency services were scrambled to a crash where a car ended up on its roof.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Firefighters from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Wellington were sent to Billingsley, near Highley, at 1.42pm on Wednesday with an operations officer there too.
The rescue tender was sent because in response to reports of a person being trapped.
But when the crew arrived on the scene they found that nobody needed rescuing.
Crews used tools and small gear to make the vehicle safe.
Police and ambulance crews were also on the scene.
The fire crews sent their incident stop message at 2.04pm.
West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for more information.