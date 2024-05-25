See the results after Scouts answer community calls and clean up town centre in torrential rain

Earlier this week, some residents in Bridgnorth took to Facebook to lament the state of some parts of the town centre.

Before: the weeds around Severn Street in Bridgnorth

A number of residents posted pictures of areas of concern, including the rusty railing by the bridge and weeds on the pavements on Severn Street near to the Jobcentre.

Chris Bryan wrote: “Lived in Low Town for over 30 years. The community seating area next to the toilets by the boarded-up Parish Rooms is a disgrace.”