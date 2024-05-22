£10.5million country estate could be yours

Located under six miles from Bridgnorth and seven-and-a-half miles from Albrighton Train Station, Chyknell Hall is an 'exceptional private estate' with an outdoor swimming pool and tennis court.

The eye-watering mansion is set within a 200-acre estate in the Shropshire Countryside, and is for sale through Savills, Residential and Country Agency.

The hall boasts 11 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and five additional houses and cottages included in the estate.

Chyknell Hall's estate extends over 200 acres. Photo - Rightmove/Savills.

Bathroom inside Chyknell Hall. Photo - Rightmove/Savills.

Bedroom inside Chyknell Hall. Photo - Rightmove/Savills.