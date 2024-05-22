£10.5million country estate could be yours
A country estate hall for sale in Bridgnorth has been reduced to a bargain price of £10.5million.
By Luke Powell
Published
Located under six miles from Bridgnorth and seven-and-a-half miles from Albrighton Train Station, Chyknell Hall is an 'exceptional private estate' with an outdoor swimming pool and tennis court.
The eye-watering mansion is set within a 200-acre estate in the Shropshire Countryside, and is for sale through Savills, Residential and Country Agency.
The hall boasts 11 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and five additional houses and cottages included in the estate.