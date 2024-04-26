Three fire crews tackle immersion heater blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place at a property on Rudge Heath Road in Claverley.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the scene shortly after 9pm.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene – from Albrighton and Bridgnorth.

An update from the fire service said the crews wore breathing apparatus and used jets to put out the blaze – which involved an immersion heater.

The incident was ongoing until around 10.46pm.