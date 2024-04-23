'We've worked our socks off' - Pub 'blown away' with best restaurant nomination

Stacey Morgan and her team took over the running of the Royal Oak in Alveley two years ago following the sudden death of former landlord Dave Skitt.

Dave had run the pub for a number of years and the team has said they hope their latest achievement will have made the late publican "very proud".

Stacey said: “He ran the pub for years and after he died we really wanted to make him proud. The staff have worked their socks off over the last two years and I know he would be very proud of us.”