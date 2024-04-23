Emergency services called to crash between motorbike and car near Bridgnorth
Emergency services rushed to a collision between a motorbike and a car near Bridgnorth.
By Megan Jones
A crash involving a motorbike and a car happened on Tuesday close to the Pheasant Inn on the B4364 at Neenton at around 12.45pm.
Officers from West Mercia Police and a fire crew from Bridgnorth Fire Station rushed to the scene.
Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.
A spokesperson from the police said: "Officers attended a collision this afternoon following a call we received around 12.45pm.
"The incident involved a motorbike and car and happened near to the Pheasant Inn on the B4364. Thankfully only minor injuries to report."
The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.