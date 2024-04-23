Emergency services called to crash between motorbike and car near Bridgnorth

A crash involving a motorbike and a car happened on Tuesday close to the Pheasant Inn on the B4364 at Neenton at around 12.45pm.

Officers from West Mercia Police and a fire crew from Bridgnorth Fire Station rushed to the scene.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

A spokesperson from the police said: "Officers attended a collision this afternoon following a call we received around 12.45pm.

"The incident involved a motorbike and car and happened near to the Pheasant Inn on the B4364. Thankfully only minor injuries to report."

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.