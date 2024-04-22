Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Based at the Halo Severn Centre, the Highley Health and Wellbeing Centre replaces the village's GP surgery, which closed last year.

Construction work began on transforming an area of the Halo Severn Centre back in January.

As part of the improved offer to residents, expanded health and wellbeing services will be available at the new practice, complemented by sport and leisure facilities provided by Halo Leisure.

Halo Severn Centre, at the new Highley Health Centre. From the Halo Centre were Jack Noakes and Emma Aspin

The new Highley Health and Wellbeing Centre will also provide easy accessibility, an increased number of clinical rooms to support all aspects of care, private consultation rooms, as well as enhanced access to health professionals including GPs, nurses, and the extended healthcare team.

In its official opening ceremony on Saturday, health leaders at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin were joined by prospective patients and Highley residents, Philip Dunne MP and a number of local councillors to see the ribbon cut at the long-awaited centre.

The opening of the new General Practice included a host of activities and entertainment, including live music, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, and a health advice drop-in.

Becky Luff on harp at the opening

Dr Jessica Harvey, clinical director for the South-East Shropshire PCN, said: “Since the start of this project, there has been extensive work carried out and regular dialogue with local people to ensure the best possible result and to safeguard GP services in the area.

“The community in Highley has been very engaged throughout the process and I would like to thank everyone for their interest and support. I am so happy to be reaching the finishing line and to now share in the opening day celebrations. I know my colleagues are looking forward to moving into their new Highley home and providing expanded GP services in a new and improved space.”

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health added: “I am absolutely thrilled to see the completion of the Health and Wellbeing Centre at Highley.

“I know a lot of hard work has gone into the concept and development of this state-of-the-art facility. The feedback from residents and businesses in the area, through our Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) survey has ensured that, as a health and wellbeing system, we can now offer the local community access to support and opportunities that are right for them.

“This is a fantastic example of the positive outcomes we are seeing through our JSNA work, bringing vital services closer to where people live for the wellbeing of our communities.”