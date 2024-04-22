Car boots for village hall

The car boot sales in take place on April 28 and May 5 on the football field in Cheswardine Lane, Norton, which is between Telford and Bridgnorth.

The gates open at 7am on both days and money raised is to go on the upkeep of Norton Village Hall.

Helen Baker from the Norton Village Committee said: “The Village Hall is a charity and relies on volunteers to raise the money to keep it open for the community.

“We hold a couple of car boots a year and these are main fundraisers to help keep the village hall open to the community.”