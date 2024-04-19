Firefighters called to another fire along Severn Valley Railway line

The incident happened close to the Eardington crossing, Bridgnorth this afternoon. The fire was out before crews arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.31pm on Friday, April 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a railway embankment fire.

"Fire was out before arrival of crews. Crews carried out a thorough search of the area, no hot spots were found."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth.

Fire crews have been called out several times to embankment fires along the line in recent years.