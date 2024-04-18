Cops 'unable to find reason' why retired teacher drifted in HGV in crash that killed her

Angela Dance, aged 68, was driving a Toyota Aygo on the A454 at Swancote, near Bridgnorth, when she collided with a Scania tractor unit - the front part of a lorry.

An inquest into her death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told that she suffered "non-survivable" injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at around 12.45pm on October 16 last year. She was born in West Bromwich and lived in Quatford, near Bridgnorth.