Award success for retirement village development

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Home Builders Federation (HBF) have given its top rating to Churchill Retirement Living’s Mortimer Lodge development in Bridgnorth for a ninth consecutive year.

The HBF gives its ratings after interviewing 100,000 homeowners across the country and found 90 per cent of apartment owners at Mortimer Lodge said they would recommend the retirement specialist to a friend.

Spencer McCarthy, Chairman & CEO of Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We are delighted to have maintained our top 5 Star customer satisfaction rating for a ninth consecutive year, and its great to see our apartment Owners at Mortimer Lodge saying they would recommend Churchill to a friend. We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality apartments and the best customer service to enable an independent, worry-free lifestyle, so to achieve these results based on an independent survey of our Owners is a real credit to our whole team.”