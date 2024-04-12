Shropshire butcher shop 'thrilled' with national award nomination

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen in Bridgnorth is no stranger to awards having won “best steak” at least year's Golden Cleaver Awards beating off competition from 400 other butchers shops.

Now the Sydney Cottage Drive shop has been nominated as “Best Butcher” at the 2024 Englands Business Awards.

The award will the butchers go up against businesses across England and be put to a public vote.

Julia Spencer, who runs the family shop with husband Charlie said: “The team has worked so hard and we pride ourselves on our customer service, so we are really thrilled to have been nominated.

The awards will see Alderson's compete with other businesses in a regional final and if successful take part in a grand final event in London at the end of the year.

People can vote for Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen at The English Business Awards, visit their website at: englandsbusinessawards.co.uk/vote/