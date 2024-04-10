Pilot scheme that would fine drivers for flouting rules outside school is shelved - before it started

Bridgnorth was one of six areas chosen to the trial the new scheme that planned to use ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras to identify drivers breaching traffic rules outside one of the local schools.

The pilot was arranged after Shropshire Council was granted enforcement powers by the Department for Transport to issue fines for drivers for a range of 'moving traffic offences' in May last year.

Offences include incorrectly driving into a bus lane, stopping in a yellow box junction, illegal U-turns and going the wrong way in a one-way street.

Six schools were set to take part in the trial; Gobowen Primary School; Market Drayton Junior School; Woodside Primary School, Oswestry; Mereside Primary School, Shrewsbury; Whitchurch Junior School and Castlefields Primary School in Bridgnorth.

However, following complaints from residents in the the Conduit Lane area of Bridgnorth where the scheme was set to be trialled, Shropshire Council has now abandoned the pilot.