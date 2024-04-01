A new report ranks postcodes in and around Shropshire based on their average house price, revealing the cheapest and most expensive places to live in the area.

With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable can seem impossible. This is leaving people either not moving out at all or paying to rent a place instead.

Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created a comprehensive House Price Report, which helped us rank postcodes in Shropshire based on their average house price.

And it turns out, according to this particular report, Madeley is the cheapest place to buy a property in the county with an average price of £180,444.

Compare that with a part of Cleobury Mortimer where the average price is £447,333. The full list of areas and average prices is below.

The full list

Madeley (TF7)

£180,444

Randlay (TF3)

£202,613

Dawley (TF4)

£219,609

Wellington (TF1)

£222,589

Priorslee (TF2)

£227,034

Dorrington (SY5)

£232,640

Shrewsbury Town Centre (SY1)