Revealed: The cheapest and most expensive places to buy a house in Shropshire - full list of areas
In recent decades it has become increasingly difficult, particularly for first-time buyers, to get a reasonable mortgage offer. With that in mind, we've been looking into Shropshire's housing market, to work out which postcode is the most affordable.
A new report ranks postcodes in and around Shropshire based on their average house price, revealing the cheapest and most expensive places to live in the area.
With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable can seem impossible. This is leaving people either not moving out at all or paying to rent a place instead.
Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created a comprehensive House Price Report, which helped us rank postcodes in Shropshire based on their average house price.
And it turns out, according to this particular report, Madeley is the cheapest place to buy a property in the county with an average price of £180,444.
Compare that with a part of Cleobury Mortimer where the average price is £447,333. The full list of areas and average prices is below.
The full list
Madeley (TF7)
£180,444
Randlay (TF3)
£202,613
Dawley (TF4)
£219,609
Wellington (TF1)
£222,589
Priorslee (TF2)
£227,034
Dorrington (SY5)
£232,640