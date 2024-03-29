Veteran male voice choir singer celebrates 60 years of reaching all the right notes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir (BMVC) took time out of rehearsals on Monday to surprise Stan Oakes with the presentation of a certificate to celebrate his six decades of lending his voice.

Tim Hughes of Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir said: “The presentation was made in recognition of his loyalty, dedication and commitment to singing in the choir and for his valuable contribution to the fundraising that has taken place during that time.

The choir chairman, Peter Cooke, is seen here presenting Stan with his certificate surrounded by choir members. Pictured left are Beth Howells (musical director), Bev Wightman (conductor) and Sally Oaks (piano accompanist)

“Stan joined what was at the time the forerunner of BMVC in 1964 when it was known as the Bridgnorth Comrades Male Voice Choir.”

He added that Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir is currently recruiting for new members.

Tim said: “If anybody is interested in taking part, or if you hear a potential choir member singing in the shower, then do come along to learn more.

"Rehearsals are held on Monday nights (excluding Bank Holidays) starting at 7.15pm at the AFC Bridgnorth Club House in Crown Meadow."

More details can be found at bridgnorthmalevoicechoir.org.