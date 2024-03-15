Bridgnorth Rotary Club marks 81 years in town with a list of past members

Bridgnorth Rotary Club was formed on March 13, 1943 when the club drafted their charter.

To mark the event, the group met at The Down Hotel in Bridgnorth on Wednesday for their annual Rotary Charter Night.

A surprise for this year was a list of past members that had been compiled by President Elwyn Jones, which he presented to members.

He said: "Our charter was drafted in 1943 during wartime. It was very unusual getting a club starting in war time, as such there was never a full list of names.

"I have been working to produce an entire list of names and offices people from held 1943 - 2024."

He said list has "hundreds of names" but that the current membership stands at just 20 and are always seeking new members.

"We are an organisation that holds events with the object of collecting funds to pass on to charities and helping local people as well as national and international events," he said.

Anybody wishing to get involved can contact The Bridgnorth Rotary Club at rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1242 or by calling Elwyn Jones on: 01746 766245.