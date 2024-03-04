Watch as young farmers turn muck into brass at annual event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club held its their annual Muck Lug at Bridgnorth Livestock Market on Sunday, with plenty of "well rotted, top quality horse manure" provided by a club member's family farm.

Eager gardeners from the area were happy to pay £5 a bag or £10 for three bags in the annual effort to give their roses the best chance of putting on a show.

Josh Barrett, the club secretary, said there were plenty of keen gardeners in the area who were keen on filling their bags at the centre in Wenlock Road.

"Last year we made £300 and it all goes towards a charity at the end of our year in September," said Josh.

Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club members were on hand to dish out the muck during the charity 'Muck Lug' at Bridgnorth Livestock Market..

"We usually get a fair bit together. We did two carol singing events last year that raised £800 and in total we made over £1,000 for Shropshire Rural Support."

The beneficiary of this year's shedload of cash hasn't yet been decided but they like to give it to a cause with an agricultural connection, although cancer charities have also benefited.

The club currently has about 30 members and anyone can join - you don't have to be a farmer.

There is a busy social scene too with weekly meetings on Mondays, as well as activities being planned including a pub quiz, a social dance in June and a speed sheep shearing event in September.

For more information phone Josh Barrett on 07947 702957 or take a look at the group's Facebook page.