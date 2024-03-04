Bridgnorth set to appoints its new mayor
A new mayor has been chosen to represent Bridgnorth Town Council from the next municipal year.
Councillor Ian Wellings, the current deputy mayor, has been mayor elect for the municipal year 2024/25 and Councillor Chris Aked has been appointed deputy mayor elect, following a meeting of town councillors last month.
Current mayor Rachel Connolly will hand over the reins of office at a mayor meeting ceremony in April, when Councillor Wellings will become the town's mayor for the next 12 months.