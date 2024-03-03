Bridgnorth Cliff Railway makes final preparations to get back on track after 14-month closure

The town's funicular train was stopped in its tracks in December 2022 after a damaged retaining wall owned by the town council was found to pose a health and safety risk.

Bridgnorth Town Council repaired much of the wall last year, with the total cost of repairs set to reach £750,000.

Now 14 months after is closure and the Cliff Railway is set to take its first passengers on Monday when it reopens from 9am.

There were fears that Monday's reopening could have been delayed after Severn Trent revealed they needed to do sewer works on Underhill Street outside the Low Town station office that could have prevented passenger access.