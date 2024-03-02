Frustrated traders cut off by roadworks say 'we're still here' after signs cause 'disaster'

On February 19 the A442 Kidderminster Road was closed for roadworks set to last until this weekend.

The works by Shropshire Council to conduct "pre-dressing patching works" on a 3km stretch of the road have seen the road closed between 9.30am and 4pm - peak trading hours for traders in Quatford.

Businesses in the village say the road signs by Shropshire Council have failed to let people know Quatford is still accessible during the closure.

Mark Freeman, of the Danery, said that over the last two weeks he had lost around £6,000 in takings.

He said on Friday: "I’m sat here now at a lunchtime and I only have two customers in. I'm sure I can speak for Tony’s Dinner and the One Stop Cafe when I say how bad the signs have been for us.

"There has always been access to Quatford from the start of the works. We understand these roadworks have got to be done, but a bit of thought is all we ask. We don't see why the road has had to be closed at all when temporary traffic lights could have been used.

"But not having signs to let people know they can still access Quatford has really hurt us. Hospitality has been through enough over the last four years.

"Over the last fortnight and we have had no customers in the day. They all start coming back after 4.30pm but takings have been down around £6,000."

He said the signs at the start of the Kidderminster Road should make it clear that there is access to Quatford and the businesses are open as usual.

"I bet all Shropshire Council workers and admin staff will be picking up their pay packets today, for us Quatford businesses it’s been a disaster," he added.

Chantel Bone-Knell, who runs local cattery the Fox House, added on Facebook: "It’s been a (for) nightmare all customers coming to Cattery, had to tell them they can still come down. And workers actually blocked us off first couple days with their machinery which was not good."

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.